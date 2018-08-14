Dierks Bentley Refuses to Raise Spoiled Children

Dierks Bentley’s fame has certainly afforded him the ability to buy his children whatever they want, but he refuses to raise spoiled children.

“We constantly think about ways to give our kids as much of a balance as possible,” Bentley tells CMT. “One of our favorite things to do is just go to Second Harvest, which is a food bank in Nashville, and pack backpacks for kids. They learn about the fact that these kids get their food from school. That’s the only place they really eat.”

The experience, Bentley says, allows his children to grasp that not everyone is as fortunate as they are to have so much readily accessible food.

“It really helps them understand the privileges they have,” continues the singer, “and hopefully plants a little bit of a seed in them for having that compassion and interest in helping folks in their community.”

The Arizona native famously kicked off his Mountain High Tour with Brothers Osborne and LANCO by partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to package over 10,000 pounds of food, to supply more than 8000 meals for children over the summer – just part of Bentley’s determination to help as many people as possible.

“When you’ve had a chance to climb your own mountain,” Bentley remarks, “you can always look back around and see who you can help on their journey as well.”

Bentley is only a few weeks away from hosting his inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista, Colo., where more than a dozen acts will perform including Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Kiefer Sutherland and more.

“Selfishly, I set it there just because it gives me another excuse to go back to one of my favorite states in the country,” Bentely admits to PEOPLE.

“If nobody else comes, I’m going to have fun,” he adds. “That’s the goal — just me having fun and doing something really personal that has meaning for me.”

Bentley is also including a ’90s-themed night during the three-day event, headlined by Clint Black.

“When you’re making a festival that has your name on it you definitely want to include all those elements that make it your own, so having a ’90s night is right up my alley—very me, very my band,” Bentley says. “It’s wild what’s going on with that genre of music. We’ll throw a few of those songs into our set and you’ve got kids — 16, 17-year-olds — that are singing along to these songs that were made before they were born. There’s definitely a resurgence in that area of country music and we’re really excited to be the only festival that has a designated night for that genre.”

Find details on the festival by visiting dierks.com. For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz