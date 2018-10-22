Dierks Bentley Producing Scripted Nashville Bar Series

Dierks Bentley already has a bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway — Whiskey Row — but the singer is now stepping onto the downtown scene in a different way, with Bentley set to produce a scripted series for Fox about a Nashville bar.

Variety reports that Bentley is attached to executive produce a single-camera comedy, which would be a new move for the star as he heads into television territory.

The series will be set at a Music City bar “where singers and songwriters go to chase their dreams, or maybe just to fall in love if only for a night.”

The show is the work of writer and executive producer Jack Burditt, who created and served as the original showrunner on Last Man Standing. Burditt has also worked on Modern Family, Great News, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Mindy Project.

Bentley will serve as executive producer on the show alongside Mary Hilliard Harrington and the series will be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

When Bentley isn’t busy with the television show, he’ll likely be working on music and other ventures. The 42-year-old currently has just a handful of festival dates scheduled for 2019 after touring extensively in 2018, so it seems his schedule is wide open when it comes to producing the comedy.

On Monday, Bentley was announced as a headliner at Country Thunder Arizona, alongside Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw and Brett Eldredge. Bentley hails from Phoenix, and the festival will see him return to his home state in April of next year.

This year, the “Burning Man” singer embarked on another new venture with the launch of his Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado in September.

“It’s totally exceeded my expectations,” Bentley told Billboard at the festival. “I’d been to the site three times before the actual festival, so I just saw it as a field, but to come back here now and see all the pieces and parts, it’s like, ‘Wow.’ It just came together so well — I feel kind of victorious.”

“It has that mountain vibe,” he added of the scenic venue. “It has a good flow to it, a good energy. It’s just different than any other festival I’ve ever been to.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring