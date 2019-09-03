Dierks Bentley Fined in Colorado for Not Having Fishing License During Seven Peaks Festival

Honesty might not always be the best policy, at least when it comes to Dierks Bentley and fishing in Colorado. After the singer posted a picture of his impressive catch on Instagram, bragging that he had caught three fish in 30 minutes, and posting a photo of one of his catches, he was given a ticket for $139.50 for fishing without a license.

Turns out, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency was tipped off by some of the fans, who were attending Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival, and reported Bentley for potentially fishing without a license.

“It was very heartening that they cared that much,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin told the Denver Post.

Officers stopped Bentley while he was walking back into town after another fishing excursion. As a crowd gathered, Bentley entered one of the officer’s vehicles, where he promptly paid the fine on the spot.

“He was as nice as can be,” Vogrin said. “We welcome him back any time to fish, as long as he gets a license next time.”

Bentley also posted about the incident, in a since-deleted tweet, hinting that his fellow fishing partners, Luke Bryan and HARDY should be on the lookout.

“Little heads up Lukey. Hardy…..?!” Bentley wrote. “Actually appreciate the ticket. Appreciate being treated like a regular person. Appreciate what @COParksWildlife does. I’ll be all licensed up next time!”

Bryan and HARDY may be in the clear, since they didn’t post photos of their fish on social media.

“That case is under investigation,” Vogrin said.

Bentley and Bryan did more than just fish while at Seven Peaks. The two also shared the stage together, where Bentley gave Bryan his vote for the upcoming CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year – even though Bryan was mysteriously left off of the list of nominees this year.

“@LukeBryanOnline,” Bentley tweeted after Saturday night’s show. “I need to talk about @MarenMorris. And @HardyMusic and so many others from last night. But Luke…he and I talk a lot about fishing, family, airplanes…not much about shows. Performance he put on tonight… entertainer of the year every year. All heart and soul.”

.@LukeBryanOnline. I need to talk about @MarenMorris And @HardyMusic and so many others from last night. But Luke…he and I talk a lot about fishing, family, airplanes…not much about shows. Performance he put on tonight… entertainer of the year every year. All heart and soul pic.twitter.com/y6djvEq4AI — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 1, 2019

Bentley is nominated for three CMA Awards, for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for “Burning Man,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

