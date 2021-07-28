Carrie Underwood Duets With 'Legend' Dwight Yoakam During CMA Summer Jam

✖

Carrie Underwood brought a special guest on stage during her set at CMA Summer Jam on Tuesday night, with Dwight Yoakam joining the singer midway through her performance for a pair of duets. The duo first performed Yoakam's "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" followed by his 1986 hit "Guitars, Cadillacs."

"Never in a million years would I have thought I would get to share the stage with someone this cool!" Underwood captioned a photo of the two performing together on Instagram. "@dwightyoakam you are a LEGEND and, now, a friend as well! Thank you! #CMASummerJam Guitars...Cadillacs...And Cowboy Hats." "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" was released in 1993 as the second single from Yoakam's album This Time and peaked at No. 2 on the country charts. "Guitars, Cadillacs" was the second single from Yoakam's album Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.. and became a Top 5 hit.

After performing with Yoakam, Underwood turned the stage over to Mickey Guyton, who performed her new song "All American." Other performers on Tuesday night included Blake Shelton, who brought Gwen Stefani on stage, Luke Bryan, who duetted with Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Underwood was the last headliner of the night and praised Shelton and Bryan before telling the crowd, "I think everybody knew that closing this thing down was a woman’s work." Along with her duets with Yoakam, the Grammy winner's set featured a number of her hits including "Jesus Take the Wheel," "Before He Cheats," "Last Name," "Cowboy Casanova" and "Blown Away."

CMA Summer Jam will continue on Wednesday, July 28 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater with a lineup that includes Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett. The two-night event will air as a television special later this summer on ABC. The event was announced earlier this month and tickets sold out in four minutes, with around 6,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday night.

A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation, which was founded in 2011 and is committed to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education. CMA Summer Jam marks the first new outdoor concert event for CMA in almost two years after the annual CMA Fest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.