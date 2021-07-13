✖

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.

Bentley originally released "Different for Girls" with Elle King in 2016 as the second single from Bentley's album Black. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, won Vocal Event of the Year at the 2016 CMA Awards and was nominated for the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. After his performance with Evie, Bentley shared a slideshow from the concert on Instagram, starting with a snap of himself and Evie on stage. "Hard to put into words how much we’ve missed this as a band and crew… thanks for coming out Chicago," he wrote. "You were legendary. Just a few more weeks until the #BeersOnMe tour kicks off."

Saturday's performance wasn't the only time Evie has gotten on stage with her dad — she also joined him to perform "Traveling Light" at Bentley's annual Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado in 2019 and during a Nashville tour stop earlier that year, and she got on stage at the Ryman Auditorium back in 2012 to sing "I'm Thinking of You" with her dad when she was just 3 years old.

With her track record, it's safe to guess that Evie might join her famous dad again during his upcoming Beers On Me Tour, which will begin on Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah and travel to amphitheatres around the country before wrapping on Oct. 22 in Rogers, Arkansas. Bentley will be joined by Riley Green and Parker McCollum for the run, which is named after a new song. "I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name," he said in a statement. "It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great Country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up."