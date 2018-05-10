Dierks Bentley Gives Credit to Wife, Cassidy, For Doing the ‘Toughest Job’ as a Mother

Dierks Bentley is a hands-on father, when he can be. The “Woman, Amen” singer gives plenty of props to his wife, Cassidy Black, who does a lot of solo parenting for their three children when Bentley is on the road.

“It’s the toughest job out there being a mom, and I know [that] from my life with my wife Cassidy,” Bentley says. “We work as a team together when I’m home, and it takes everyone to get the job done, me and her, working together. So, when I go on the road, I just have so much respect for her because it’s hard to do it right, if you want to do it great, and she does a great job with it. It’s really rewarding, but it’s also very challenging. I’m so thankful that she takes it on the way she does, and our kids are very lucky to have her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley wrote his latest single, “Woman, Amen,” with Ross Copperman and Josh Kear, about his wife, and how thankful he is to have her in his life.

“There are a lot of songs about hope and gratitude and feeling alive and feeling good,” Bentley tells Rolling Stone Country. “[It celebrates] that person in your life, who grows with you, and grounds you but also allows you to continue to grow. I feel like it’s a good place to start off from before you jump into all these other themes. Where does that gratitude come from? For me it all starts at home.”

Black will soon have to juggle more of the parenting responsibilities by herself, when Bentley kicks off his The Mountain Tour on May 18 in Columbia, Md., with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts.

“I’ve been friends with TJ and John [Osborne] for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode,” Bentley shares. “I’m just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar on Lower Broadway, I can tell you it’s gonna be game on this summer!”

The Mountain, which was written and recorded in Colorado, will be available on June 8. Dates for all of Bentley’s upcoming shows can be found at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dierksbentley