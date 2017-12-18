Dierks Bentley Becomes Clark Griswold at Christmas, Thanks to His Kids

Dierks Bentley is the proud father of three children, nine-year-old Evelyn, four-year-old Knox, and Jordan, who will turn seven on Dec. 25.

“It’s tough kind of for Jordan because her birthday IS on Christmas, so it’s one of those things where we try to give her an extra present or two,” Bentley reveals. “It’s kind of tough to share your birthday with Jesus. You can get a little overshadowed on that one, but she’s good about it, but we just tell her, ‘All these Christmas trees and lights, these are all for you.’”

According to Bentley, there are plenty of lights to celebrate both Jordan and the holiday, at least at his house, especially now that he’s a father.

“Christmas didn’t lose any of its real meaning, as far as its religious meaning with Jesus’ birthday,” says Bentley. “But as far as the whole tree and all of the Christmas spirit stuff, the secular stuff, it just kind of goes away, to be honest. But then you have a family, and all of a sudden it’s like I’m all Clark Griswold out there decorating the tree, putting lights up around the house. So, all of those things that you did as a kid and appreciated as a kid, you get a chance to do over again when you have kids, because you kind of become one again.”

Bentley spent much of the year on the road, headlining his What the Hell World Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi serving as his opening acts. He will receive the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award on Feb. 5, in honor of his numerous charitable contributions.