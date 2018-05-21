Dierks Bentley Reveals Children’s Favorite Food He Makes

Dierks Bentley might not be much of a chef, but he does have a specialty he likes to make his three children: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!

“I mean, I am good,” Bentley boasts to PEOPLE. “I can make three in under 30 seconds — evenly spread the peanut butter and jelly. I do that professionally as a father for my kids.”

It’s Bentley’s children: nine-year-old Evie, seven-year-old Jordan, and Knox, four, who inspire how Bentley lives his life, on and off the road.

“I think a lot about trying to set them up for success as far as values and morals and traditions we have,” Bentley says. “For me the love of outdoors and nature are obvious, but it’s just as important for me to find ways to get involved with and give back to the community and do things with my family.”

Bentley, who wed Cassidy Black in 2005, draws on his own childhood memories to dictate how he and his wife raise their own children.

“My favorite family traditions were just traveling — seeing the country,” Bentley recalls. “We had a 1971 Suburban, and my dad had two extra gas tanks welded into the side of the fender. We traveled a lot in the Southwest, going to lakes and camping. For me, a family tradition is just being outdoors and just living life and being adventurous.”

The 42-year-old adds that some of his favorite family memories shaped not only how he parents his children, but also his own career choice.

“My sister had a big impact on me as well,” adds Bentley. “She loved live music, so just going to live concerts in the summer was one of my favorite memories. Whether it was U2 or Billy Idol or Madonna, or a lot of country bands for me later on — including Hank [Williams] Jr. and Garth Brooks — live music’s always been a big part of our family too.”

Bentley, who just kicked off his own Mountain High Tour, brings his daughters and son on the road with him as much as possible, where he says they adapt the “wolf mentality.”

“You’ve gotta eat what you can and just be happy with what you get,” says Bentley.

All kidding aside, the Arizona native, whose favorite food is Mexican, will eat whatever is available, as long as he is enjoying it with people he loves.

“Food and beverages are all about community — about sharing it with friends and family,” he says. “”I can get by on just about anything as long as I have good company to break bread with, and I’m lucky to have that in my band and in my crew.”

Bentley is joined by Brothers Osborne and LANCO on his Mountain High Tour. Find dates on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dierksbentley