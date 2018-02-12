Country

Country Stars Mourn Death of Singer Daryle Singletary

Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at his Nashville home, WKRN reports. The artist was 46 years old.

After news of his death began spreading, many of Singletary’s fellow country artists used Twitter to share their condolences and remember the late star.

“Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away,” Charlie Daniels wrote. “Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung.”

Travis Tritt tweeted, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family.”

Craig Campbell called Singletary “the greatest country voice of my time.”

Neal McCoy wrote that his “good friend” was “one of the best pure country singers if not the best.”

Lee Brice shared a video of himself performing Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin,” which Singletary covered on his 2002 album That’s Why I Sing This Way.

“This one hurts,” Luke Combs wrote.

Josh Turner tweeted, “Rough morning for me. One of my favorite singers, Daryle Singletary, has passed away this morning unexpectedly. He’s the one who convinced me to move to Nashville. Praying hard for his family. Love you Daryle.”

Mark Wills shared a photo of himself and Singletary.

Easton Corbin shared that Singletary was a “dear friend” and a “great person.”

LOCASH tweeted that they were “heartbroken.”

“My thoughts an prayers go out to @Darylesing ‘s family an friends,” wrote Uncle Kracker. “RIP buddy.”

The Bellamy Brothers shared a snap of themselves with the late artist.

Walker McGuire tweeted, “Wow. What a sad, sad day in Nashville. Daryle Singletary was one of the most pure voices you’ll ever hear. Go sing em one in Heaven, buddy. Gone way too soon.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small

