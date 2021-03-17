Darius Rucker's New Single 'My Masterpiece' Is an Ode to His Best Work of Art

✖

Darius Rucker knows that a great relationship takes time and effort, and that's the premise of his latest single, "My Masterpiece." Written with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, the song is classic Rucker — an easygoing track celebrating the joy of love over bright country production.

"I never had a silver spoon / I didn’t grow up in a castle / I never walked on the moon," Rucker sings. "I’ll never paint a Sistine Chapel / I can’t play piano like Ray Charles / But baby when my life is through / I hope they say my masterpiece is loving you." The South Carolina native told his record label that co-writer Harding came up with the idea for "My Masterpiece" after being inspired by something Rucker said, which became a line in the song.

"One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine," he recalled. "I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview – ‘I can’t play piano like Ray Charles’ – and knew we had to write a song around that line." Rucker added that "My Masterpiece" is "another one of those songs that really, with when you think about all of the great masterpieces in the world, it was great to write that song and come up with another song that I love."

Rucker's previous release was the single "Beers and Sunshine," which went to No. 1 in February. Both "Beers and Sunshine" and "My Masterpiece" are expected to appear on the 54-year-old's upcoming album, which has not yet been announced. "We don’t have a date yet (for release), but I'm more than halfway done with my album," Rucker told Taste of Country Nights in August. "That's the new norm, just popping out EPs, but I'm still old and I want to make an album."

"This record, so far, has been so personal," he added. "I'm not done with what I want to say yet." Rucker shared that he has been "writing a lot of stuff," including sessions with one of his good friends. "Jimmie [Allen] and I wrote a really great song that I played on the [Grand Ole] Opry the other night," he shared. "It’s called 'What I Didn’t Know I Was Missing.' It’s a really cool tune that means a lot to me."