Watch Darius Rucker & The Troublemakers’ New Video, ‘Straight to Hell’

Darius Rucker is putting a new spin on a country classic, and he brought along a few friends to help him out.

The singer has recorded his own version of Drivin’ N Cryin’s “Straight to Hell,” giving the rock-based track a country sheen for his latest album When Was the Last Time.

Rucker recruited fellow country stars Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley to join him on the track, with the quartet — dubbed the “Troublemakers” squad — filming an accompanying video that saw them travel back in time to the Prohibition-era South for some good old-fashioned antics.

The TK McKamy-directed video kicks off with the strains of Rucker’s cover of “Wagon Wheel,” with Kelley entering the bar as “Straight to Hell” begins. He soon meets up with Rucker and Aldean as a stone-faced Bryan cheats his way to a card win. The bar is soon raided, with the singers packing up their money and doing their best to get out of dodge.

“Any time you put the four of us together it’s going to be a good time,” Rucker said in a statement. “I’ve been wanting to cut this song for a while, so to be able to not only record it but to also get some of my best friends to join me was so much fun. The only thing I’ve ever asked the label to do for me is whether this is a single or not, we had to make a music video for this song.”

Rucker, Aldean, Bryan and Kelley joined together to perform the song during the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 6, with the video for the track premiering ahead of Thursday night’s Nissan Stadium lineup curing CMA Fest in Music City, where both Rucker and Aldean performed.

Bryan closed out the festival on Sunday night, delivering an energetic set that extended well past midnight and ended only when the performer was told he couldn’t keep singing.

Photo Credit: Eric Adkins