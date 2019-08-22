‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Reveals Bobby Bones Convinced Her to Join Season 28

Lauren Alaina has just been announced as one of the upcoming contestants on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The singer is undoubtedly excited, and more than a little terrified of the grueling road ahead of her, which she was convinced to take on after talking to last season’s winner, Bobby Bones.

“Everyone really needs to pray for me, because I am not a dancer,” Alaina told iHeartRadio station, The Bull. “Bobby Bones talked me into it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alaina was on the set of DWTS last year, when Bones first suggested Alaina as part of the cast for the next season.

“I sang on the show last year, and a lot of people who work for Dancing With the Stars also worked on American Idol when I was on there, so I knew a bunch of people who worked on the show. And Bobby said when I was there that I needed to do the show. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that would be fun sometime.’ And they called me for the next season! I’m gonna fall. It’s bad. Please pray for me.”

Alaina hasn’t hit the dance floor yet, but she is already worried about how she will perform.

“They already gave me my dance shoes, and I can’t even walk in them,” said the singer. “They’re so weird! Pray for me please.”

The 24-year-old is also nervous about the outfits she will wear each week, especially after seeing what other celebrities have worn in previous years.

“I sat down with the wardrobe people, and I was like, ‘We’re gonna have to talk about these outfits. ‘Cause I’m not wearing short, short, short things,’” Alaina recalled. “‘Can I wear tights every show? I don’t care if the tights show through my shoes like Dolly Parton, I am not dancing without tights on my legs.’”

Alaina admits she has two left feet, but vows to give the show her best.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” admitted Alaina. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Bones might have talked Alaina into the show, but she hints their friendship might be on the line, depending on well she does on Dancing With the Stars.

“If I get out the first week, I’m never talking to him again,” Alaina said. “That will be the end of our friendship.”

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein