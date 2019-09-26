‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Admits Her Time Is Consumed by Demands of the TV Show

Lauren Alaina is opening up about what her life is like on Dancing With the Stars. The 24-year-old, who postponed her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour to compete on the reality TV talent show, admits her time is pretty consumed with DWTS.

“Well, we practice every day pretty much for like five hours a day,” Alaina shared with UMG Nashville. “Just like when I’m not at the studio, I’ll literally wake up in the night, and I’m going through the dance moves in my head. It’s all I think about it. All I think about is dancing and songwriting ideas. So, that’s my life right now, counting to eight and trying to come up with songs.”

Alaina is also working on a new album, and just released her latest single, “Getting Good.”

“I released a new single today to radio, and you guys can hear it Sept. 27th on all digital platforms,” Alaina announced on the Season 28 premiere of Dancing With the Stars. “It’s called ‘Getting Good.’ I am so proud of it and cannot wait for you to hear it. Today is my day.”

Alaina admitted she was worried about her dancing abilities, but after the first two weeks, the American Idol alum is still going strong. Alaina and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, landed in the Top 3 after the first week, scoring an impressive 19 out of 30, a score they repeated in the second week, which had her tied in the third place spot, with Karamo Brown and his pro partner, Jenna Johson. But in spite of her impressive scores, Alaina had no idea, and maybe still doesn’t, that she can actually dance.

“Heck no! I had no idea,” Alaina admitted. “I’ve never danced in my whole life. I’m not sure I would call myself a good dancer, but I’m getting better.”

The Office star Kate Flannery and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov earned the highest score in Week 2, with an impressive 21 out of 30. Although Ballerini hopes to join her friend Bobby Bones in taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, she is also pulling for Flannery to be declared the winner.

“I wanted to win until [Kate Flannery] walked in and then I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m going to vote for her,” Alaina quipped on Good Morning America. “I literally freaked out. The only other person I remember doing that for was Dolly Parton.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky