‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Lauren Alaina Drops ‘Getting Good’ From Upcoming New Album

Dancing With the Stars contestant Lauren Alaina just dropped her new single, “Getting Good.” Alaina announced the release of the single, from an upcoming new album, ahead of the Season 28 premiere of DWTS.

The poignant song, which says in part, “Once I fall in love then I’ll be happy / But then you fall in love and there is still a hole / Once I get some money it’ll all be easy / But then you get that money, you still feel broke,” was written by Emily Weisband, and produced by Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty producer David Garcia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so proud of this song and the message behind it,” Alaina shared on social media. “Be present. Be thankful. Be sure that you are exactly where you are supposed to be. I hope you love it.”

Alaina is spending much of her time perfecting her dance moves with her pro partner Gleb Savchenko. The couple landed in the Top 3 after both of their dances during the first two weeks, meaning Alaina will likely have to get used to her busy schedule, at least for a while.

“Well, we practice every day pretty much for like five hours a day,” Alaina shared with UMG Nashville. “Just like when I’m not at the studio, I’ll literally wake up in the night, and I’m going through the dance moves in my head. It’s all I think about it. All I think about is dancing and songwriting ideas. So, that’s my life right now, counting to eight and trying to come up with songs.”

At least Alaina doesn’t have to worry about spending time with her significant other, since she broke up with comedian John Crist ahead of the beginning of Dancing With the Stars.

“I don’t have a boyfriend anymore,” Alaina told her good friend (and reigning Dancing With the Stars champion) Bobby Bones on his radio show.

“I mean, there’s, like, no big story. We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends,” she insisted. “It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?”

Later, Alaina acknowledged on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast that the timing could have been better.

“I mean, it sucks,” acknowledged Alaina. “It’s kind of weird timing obviously to go through a breakup right before you go on TV, but it has been a good distraction.”

“Getting Good” will be officially added at radio on Oct. 7. Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein