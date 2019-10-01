‘Dancing With the Stars’: Bobby Bones Calls Season 27 Win His ‘Greatest Achievement to Date’

Bobby Bones has already done plenty in his life, including host one of the most popular radio shows of all genres, and write two best-selling books, not to mention the fact that he escaped from the life he was raised in, filled with addiction and poverty in rural Arkansas. But his proudest accomplishment, at least so far, is the fact that he became the Season 27 champion of Dancing With the Stars, walking away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

“I would probably call it my greatest achievement to date. Not the most important thing I’ve ever done,” Bones admitted to Closer Weekly. “You know I’ve been involved in a lot of great causes but I think that was the one that no one expected. One, I’m not even famous and they put me on that show so that was a gift to begin with, and secondly I won when Vegas had me ranked last of everyone who had the chance to win.

“I think it just shows the power of the people,” he added. “I represent the people, and it’s one thing I learned — don’t mess with the people, because we’ll get you every time!”

Bones might be proud of his DWTS win, but he isn’t ready to put on his dancing shoes again. Instead, the 39-year-old is cheering on his good friend, Lauren Alaina, whom he convinced to compete on the reality TV talent show.

“I get nervous for Lauren, because I feel responsible that she has a good time,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “You know how if you take somebody to a movie, and you go ‘This movie’s great! Let’s go to the theater and watch it,’ and the whole time it’s hard to enjoy the movie because you’re like, ‘I hope they’re enjoying it.’ I feel like that with Lauren Alaina because she performed on last season, and I said ‘Lauren you gotta do this show. Regardless, good or bad, what you’ve heard about it, it’s a great experience and you get to train with a professional. You get paid, you get to be on TV, my social media was flying.’”

“I didn’t think I was gonna win at that point,” he continued. “I didn’t know, but I was like, ‘You gotta do this show.’ So after I won, I just stayed on her. Lauren and I are close and I stayed on her, and then finally she was like, ‘I think I’m gonna do it.’ And so, when she finally committed I was like, ‘I will be there, I will go to the first episode. I’m gonna go to the last episode and anytime you need me you call me, which, by the way, she does.’”

