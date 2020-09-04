Dan + Shay ‘Super Stoked’ About Upcoming New Music

Dan + Shay released their new single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," in July, and according to the duo, even more new music is on the way. "We have the luxury of time right now," band member Shay Mooney told The Country Daily. "We have the responsibility to write the best music we possibly can and try to one-up the last thing we did."

"And so, right now, we have time to do that... and we’ve got a lot of stuff in the tank that we’re super proud of that we’ve recorded and written that we’re super stoked on," he added. This month, Mooney and bandmate Dan Smyers will perform "I Should Probably Go to Bed" at the ACM Awards, which will be broadcast from three locations in Nashville; the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry. Dan + Shay will perform from the Opry.

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" was Dan + Shay's first new music since "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber, which was released in October 2019 and became the highest-charting non-holiday country song on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart and spent 21 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song followed Dan + Shay's smash hits "Tequila" and "Speechless," both from their 2018 self-titled album as well as the project's third single, "All to Myself."

The duo was nominated for four CMA Awards this year, earning multiple nods for "10,000 Hours." The song is up for Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year and Dan + Shay are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

"it’s been an interesting year for all of us in the entertainment industry, and finding moments to celebrate has been more difficult than usual," Smyers and Mooney wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced. "waking up to 4 [CMA] nominations this morning felt better than ever, and win or lose, we’re going to savor every bit of it. it’s been emotionally taxing not being able to connect with our fans in person, but these nominations are truly a testament to our fans and the country music industry continuing to believe in our dream, and for that we are endlessly grateful. sending so much love to all of you for including us, and congrats to all the other nominees. we’re so proud to be a part of the country music family."