Additional Performers Announced for 2020 ACM Awards

A number of additional performers have been announced for the upcoming ACM Awards, with Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen joining the lineup. The show, which was postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will air Wednesday, Sept. 16 from three iconic music venues in Nashville including the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry.

All of the newly-announced artists will perform at the Opry — Brown will perform his current single "Worldwide Beautiful," Bryan is planning a performance of his recent No. 1 "One Margarita," Church will share new single "Stick That in Your Country Song," Dan + Shay will also share their new single "I Should Probably Go to Bed," Florida Georgia Line will take the stage with recent No. 1 "I Love My Country," Guyton will perform "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" and Wallen will perform his hit "Whiskey Glasses."

Previously announced artists performing at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes. Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn't be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy's history," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, previously said in a statement.

"First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville. Now, more than ever is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music - The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!"

The 2020 ACM Awards, "A Night of Heart and Hits," will air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access. The show is being hosted by Keith Urban, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.