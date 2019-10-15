Dan + Shay’s ‘10,000 Hours’ With Justin Bieber Sets New Country Music Record

Dan + Shay’s new collaboration, “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, just set a new country music record! The song, which will appear on Dan + Shay‘s next album, had more than 75 million global streams during its debut week, making it the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

The song, which also became a No. 1 country song, and in the Top 5 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100, was almost completely finished when the duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, had the idea to include Bieber on the track.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve crossed paths with Justin a few times in the past, and we’ve always kind of toyed with the idea of collaborating on something,” Smyers told Zane Lowe from Beats1/Apple Music. “We wrote this song in Nashville and we were like, ‘This is a crazy idea’; We had the same manager, Scooter Braun. So I sent it to Scooter and was like, ‘Yo, hear me out on this. This might be wild. This might be like absolutely insane, but picture Justin singing on this.’”

Dan + Shay have yet to announce when they will release their next record, but they did admit they were eager to share it with their fans.

“We’re fired up,” Mooney admitted. “It’s been a crazy year. It’s like insane to think that we put out ‘Tequila’ just about two years ago. It feels like yesterday. I think for the fans it’s a little different. You know, eight hours after we put out ‘Tequila,’ they’re like, ‘We need new music!’ It’s fun though. I feel like that puts a little bit of pressure on artists.

“For us we try not to get too caught up in it with the, we have to do this, we have to do this, but try to make it organic,” he continued. “But we definitely do have that pressure and responsibility really to our fans and to radio to put out the best material you can. Dan and I try not to put anything out unless we can truly put our stamp on it and say, all right, this is right.”

Dan + Shay just announced their global The (Arena) Tour, kicking off in March. The guys will be honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16, along with Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Kane Brown. They are also nominated for three CMA Awards, for Album of the Year, Single of the Year (for “Speechless”), and Vocal Duo of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin