Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequila’ Music Video

Dan + Shay‘s latest single, “Tequila,” the first from their upcoming album, tells the story of a former love brought back to the forefront of one’s mind with a sip of tequila. Its accompanying video goes even deeper, with deaf activist and actor Nyle DiMarco starring in the clip, a love story set in the Colorado mountains.

To celebrate the video reaching five million views (it’s since passed the six million mark), band members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney released a behind-the-scenes video for the clip, giving fans a look at how the unique and powerful video came together.

“Our idea was to have an ordinary story of two extraordinary people,” Smyers shared, explaining that the duo’s “dream” was to have DiMarco star in the video.

“It’s been incredible having Nyle in the video,” he added, calling DiMarco a “superstar” and “the kindest guy.”

Director Patrick Tracy explained that the video was inspired by the beauty of Colorado and raising awareness for the deaf community.

“As a deaf individual myself…my goal is to make sure that American Sign Language was always integrated to become more mainstream in society,” DiMarco said. “To see that, and to see our language portrayed here in such beauty, I am more than honored to be here in this film and in this project.”

To warm up in the frigid Colorado weather after filming their scenes outside, Smyers and Mooney had just the thing — a bottle of Dulce Vita tequila.

“Seeing that all come together is just incredible,” Mooney added of the clip. “It was better than I could have ever imagined.”

“Tequila” was released in January and has since notched over 31 million on-demand streams. Dan + Shay‘s third album is set for release later this year, and the duo will join Rascal Flatts on the group’s Back To Us Tour this summer.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Dan And Shay