Exclusive: Craig Morgan Previews Upcoming ‘Morgan Family Strong’ Episode

Craig Morgan and his family are starring in the new docu-series, Morgan Family Strong, airing on the UP TV network. The show, inspired by Morgan as a way to show their hope and resilience after the tragic death of his 19-year-old son, Jerry, follows Morgan, his wife and children through the every day ups and downs of life.

In the Season 1 finale episode, called “A Little Bit of Life,” and airing on Thursday night (March 29), Morgan joins his daughter, Aly, as she makes her debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

“A lot of people refer to it as the Mother church of country music,” Morgan says of the Opry in the upcoming episode. “For me I always felt like it was the epitome of being a country singer. When you were made a member of the Grand Ole Opry, in my opinion, you made it. And I didn’t know how elite it was, until I was made a member in 2008. So I’m coming up on my ten-year anniversary as a member.”

“As an Opry member, you have the great fortune of hosting a segment every once in a while, he adds. “And on top of that, we had planned for me and Aly to perform together. She had never been on the Grand Ole Opry.

“Words can’t express the gratitude and thankfulness and just humbleness I feel,” gushes Aly, “being able to do something like this with him.”

Morgan earlier explained that for his family, being part of Morgan Family Strong, and their Dickson, Tenn. shop, Morgan Farms, became a way for his wife and children to find hope after Jerry’s death.

“There’s something therapeutic about talking about it, and we don’t do it with a psychiatrist,” Morgan told PopCulture.com. “We just kind of do it with the whole world. I will say this, too. The network that we’re on, it really was a God thing. When we were first filming and talking about pitches and various places that we could have ended up, we went to the UP Network to visit them, and when we went in there, I knew that it was going to be there for a couple reasons.

“One, our motto is ‘Having a Positive Impact,’” he explained. “That’s our family motto, our store motto. And we really do. We adhere to that as much as we possibly can. Everything that I do for me, it’s at the forefront of the thought: ‘Is it good? Is it going to help?’ and ‘Is it beneficial?’”

After experiencing the most heart-breaking loss he could imagine, Morgan wants to turn his tragedy into hope for others.

“I’m at a point in my life, where the successes and the failures have brought me to this point to where I just really want to do well,” he said. “I want to do good for people, and our family, and myself.”

Morgan Family Strong airs on Thursday nights at 9:30 PM ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CMorganMusic