Country Stars React to Florida School Shooting

Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring at least 14 more.

After the shooting, a number of celebrities took to social media to express their outrage and sadness over the tragic event, including several country stars.

Singer Cam responded to a tweet displaying a text a student had sent to his mother while he was in lockdown at the school.

This is not the America we are capable of. Please get upset. https://t.co/Qg8DnfzOyU — Cam (@camcountry) February 15, 2018

“This is not the America we are capable of,” she wrote. “Please get upset.”

Chris Young expressed his grief, writing, “I just saw about Florida… no words can encapsulate grief, but I’m so sorry for all of the families…”

I just saw about Florida… no words can encapsulate grief, but I’m so sorry for all of the families… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 14, 2018

Chris Janson offered his prayers.

Praying for all the families in https://t.co/ruXiG3TvTF sad. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) February 15, 2018

“More than anything else, people who want to hurt as many innocent children as they can, use guns to do it,” Sugarland member Jennifer Nettles tweeted. “I wonder how long it will take our government to do anything at all. I wonder how loudly the voices of every mother in this country can scream til they do.”

More than anything else, people who want to hurt as many innocent children as they can, use guns to do it. I wonder how long it will take our government to do anything at all. I wonder how loudly the voices of every mother in this country can scream til they do. — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) February 15, 2018

Brothers Osborne mourned the expected lack of action from the government.

Nothing will be done. Nothing. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 15, 2018

“I’m so ashamed that this is who we are,” tweeted Rosanne Cash. “We don’t care enough about the lives of children to prevent the purchase of assault rifles. I woke up crying, thinking about those kids who were waiting for their college acceptances, who were just going to school. Congress, this is on you.”

I’m so ashamed that this is who we are. We don’t care enough about the lives of children to prevent the purchase of assault rifles. I woke up crying, thinking about those kids who were waiting for their college acceptances, who were just going to school. Congress, this is on you. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) February 15, 2018

Margo Price wrote that a day meant for love had taken such a horribly tragic turn.

How terrible that a day that’s supposed to be about love has ended in violence? 17 killed by a semi automatic rifle in #Parkland and Congress does nothing… We are failing our children. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) February 15, 2018

“How terrible that a day that’s supposed to be about love has ended in violence?” she tweeted. “17 killed by a semi automatic rifle in #Parkland and Congress does nothing… We are failing our children.”

