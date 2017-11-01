Former Country Singer Accuses Powerhouse Nashville Executive of Sexual Assault

In the latest of a string of sexual assault allegations hitting headlines, a former country music hopeful has accused Nashville exec Kirt Webster of sexual misconduct and assault.

Austin Rick, who used the stage name Austin Cody, moved from Maryland to Nashville in 2008 at the age of 18 to pursue a career as a country music artist. After getting a demo album in the hands of Daren Smith and The Dancehall Doctors, Austin began working with producer Brett Beavers. Beavers would go on to introduce him to Webster, who was is known for representing high-profile country artists like Dolly Parton, Jewel, Kenny Rogers, and Kid Rock.

“I started working with Kirt, and before I knew it, it didn’t take long before I was trapped in a hellhole that I could not get out of,” Rick told the Nashville Scene. “I trusted him completely, and he wanted to make me a star just long enough to sexually molest and abuse me. And I remember one time he told me, ‘I want there to be fireworks in your career, but only if there’s fireworks between us.’ And that was like pretty early on in our relationship.”

Rick came forward with the allegations on his Facebook page on October 27, alleging that Webster “sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts.” He recounted three separate incidences to the Nashville Scene, claiming that Webster made him strip nude and inappropriately touched him.

Webster has denied the allegations made against him.

“As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick,” Webster said in a statement via a representative. “It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.”

Rick, who only remained in Nashville for a year and later went on to join the Army, said that he chose to speak out now because he was inspired by the #MeToo campaign of other victims of sexual harassment and assault. He said that he hopes his story will prevent someone else from experiencing the same thing.