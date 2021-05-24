All the Country Music Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 23, with the annual ceremony announcing its winners before and during the evening's broadcast. Winners at the Billboard Music Awards are determined by fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, all of which are tracked by Billboard and its data partners.
Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen led this year's ceremony's country music winners, each taking home three trophies due to the massive success of, respectively, Barrett's smash hit "I Hope" and Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen was barred from participating in the ceremony in any way after his racial slur controversy in February. Scroll through to see all the country music winners this year.
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”