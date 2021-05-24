All the Country Music Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

By Hannah Barnes

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 23, with the annual ceremony announcing its winners before and during the evening's broadcast. Winners at the Billboard Music Awards are determined by fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, all of which are tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen led this year's ceremony's country music winners, each taking home three trophies due to the massive success of, respectively, Barrett's smash hit "I Hope" and Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen was barred from participating in the ceremony in any way after his racial slur controversy in February. Scroll through to see all the country music winners this year.

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

prevnext

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

prevnext

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

prevnext

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

prevnext

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

prevnext

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

prevnext

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

prevnext
0comments

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

prev
Start the Conversation

of