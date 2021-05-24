All the Country Music Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday, May 23, with the annual ceremony announcing its winners before and during the evening's broadcast. Winners at the Billboard Music Awards are determined by fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, all of which are tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen led this year's ceremony's country music winners, each taking home three trophies due to the massive success of, respectively, Barrett's smash hit "I Hope" and Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album. Wallen was barred from participating in the ceremony in any way after his racial slur controversy in February. Scroll through to see all the country music winners this year.