Country Music Radio Show Host Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

A former Texas radio DJ is currently facing multiple sexual assault charges, the first of which led to his firing in March. Justin Frazell was a longtime DJ for KFWR 95.9 The Ranch in North Texas and was fired after he was accused of sexually assaulting a friend of his teenage daughter at a New Year's Eve party at his home on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit issued in March and obtained by NBC 5, Frazell allegedly made unwanted, non-consensual sexual contact with the girl, who was staying the night at Frazell's home after her parents left the party at around 2 a.m. The victim told Mansfield police that Frazell's daughter had a headache and slept in her parents' bed, so the victim went to her friend's room and FaceTimed another friend.

A newly-released affidavit details the night former radio host Justin Frazell of Mansfield allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. https://t.co/SV2BojxiZR — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) April 28, 2021

During that call, the victim said that Frazell came into the room, brought her an alcoholic seltzer drink, kissed her on the forehead and said, "This is between us. Don't say I never do anything for you." The friend on FaceTime corroborated the account and said Frazell told him over the video call that she "was a good girl and that he needs to make sure he does not hurt her" before leaving the room.

The victim went to bed and said that she "was asleep when the blankets were suddenly pulled off of her" and that "her pants and underwear were pulled off and her legs were pulled down toward the bed." The teen said she was too scared to open her eyes or speak and felt someone touching her genitals with their hands and mouth before backing away from the bed. She told investigators she could hear the person moving around the room before he returned, naked, got on top of her and began moving around. After hearing a noise in the hallway, the man got up, put on his pants and opened the door, where he told a boy in the hallway that he was checking on the victim, who was able to see that the man was Frazell when he was standing in the doorway.

After speaking to the boy, the victim says Frazell walked over to her and pulled her pants halfway back up, later returning to pull her pants all the way up. Around 5 a.m. the victim called her family to pick her up, and while waiting for her grandmother to arrive, she started crying and Frazell came into the room and asked her if she was okay. His wife also came into the room and the victim said she jumped into the woman's arms and told her someone had touched her inappropriately but did not say who.

After leaving, the victim told her grandmother and her parents what happened and received a sexual assault exam at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. On March 18, investigators received lab reports back from the ME's office that confirmed the presence of male DNA samples collected from the victim's vaginal area. Frazell was arrested on a second degree felony sexual assault charge and was released on bond.

In April, a newly-released affidavit detailed an alleged sexual assault by Frazell on Dec. 22, more than a week before the New Year's Eve party. CBS DFW reports that the victim told a sheriff’s deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Denton for an event and was staying overnight with a date. The woman says she was lying on top of the covers in her bedroom with her date asleep next to her when Frazell, who was allegedly wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, came into the room and grabbed her arm before sexually assaulting her.

The woman says she told Frazell to stop and was "very afraid" after he left, though he reportedly returned half an hour later wearing only underwear but left when the woman began to wake her date, who confirmed her story to the deputy and added that the woman was "very upset about the assault."