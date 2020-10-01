Cole Swindell 'Really Excited' About New Music on the Way (Exclusive)

✖

A new album from Cole Swindell is on the way, though the singer himself isn't sure when exactly it might arrive. "We just got out of the studio last week," Swindell told PopCulture.com for our series, PopCulture @ Home. "We recorded eight new ones that I'm really excited about."

"A couple I've written during quarantine and a couple that we've had, we've been excited about," he added. "But there's no plan on an album release date or anything like that. This year has been so different, I think everybody's just trying to figure out the best way to release it and when to release it. I think it's been a challenge for everybody."

Right now, Swindell's single "Single Saturday Night" is busy climbing the charts, and he and his team will likely finish his new album in a few months. "I'm just happy to have a new song out there and know that I've got more coming, whenever that time is," he said. "We'll probably go back in and actually finish the album, go back in a couple months and record a few more, but we're pretty much done with it. So I get anxious and ready to get it out there."

"Fans are, I know they're starving for music," he added. "I'm at least making it ready to get them some more soon as we figure out a release schedule."

The Georgia native's most recent album was 2018's All of It, which contains No. 1 singles "Break Up in the End" and "Love You Too Late." Swindell was scheduled to be on the road this year on Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour and with headlining shows of his own, and along with playing for fans, he named spending time with his band and crew as the thing he misses the most.

"Other than my family back in Georgia that I grew up with, I mean my band... they are my family," he shared. "I never realized how much I was really around them. I was home a few days resting up and I was back on the road and that's just how the people are all the time, like, 'I don't know how you wake up in a new place every day,' but I don't know how the next person does this. It's just what I've always known. And I just miss being out there."

"You always want time off when you're so busy, but then when you've been off this long, you're just like, 'Man, I'll never ask for time off again,'" he joked. "I'm ready to be back out there. And like I said, the fans. I just miss the traveling and I'm not good at sitting still. I think that's kind of the way I've always been and this year has been a test for sure, because that's all I've been able to do, really."