Cole Swindell Explains Why He is Happy Being Single

Cole Swindell might sing about romance, but in real life, he’s happy to be single. The Georgia native reveals he isn’t dating anyone at the time, nor is he necessarily looking for love – but when he finds it, chances are good he’ll try to keep it to himself.

“I am single,” Swindell tells PopCulture.com and other media. “I choose not to really talk about that. I know people are interested and some people, they’re all about it. I’d like to keep some part of my life private, but I’m not dating anybody currently.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swindell might be content riding solo for now, but eventually the 35-year-old does hope to find someone special.

“I certainly do want to settle down,” Swindell concedes. “I’ve said that before; I do want a family and all, but I feel like my career is something I’ve been focused on, and it’s really affected my personal relationships as far as dating and stuff like that, because it’s hard to … I’m busy. It’s hard to trust if you don’t know what anybody’s after, and that’s something I always prayed [about]. Maybe I’ll find somebody if I ever do, I just I won’t have to worry about all that stuff.”

Swindell’s parents divorced when he was young, which makes him even more cautious in choosing who he wants to date.

“It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen and, like I said, I just want it to be right,” he continues. “I think going through what I’ve gone through as a kid, I just want to make sure it’s right when it’s right, and I don’t want to put anybody through the things that I’ve been through. Just looking for the right time.”

One thing Swindell won’t have to worry about is his financial situation, thanks to a series of chart-topping singles, including the platinum-selling “You Should Be Here,” written in honor of his late father.

“I’ve honestly always wanted to be able to support who I was with and I’ve always been a broke songwriter,” Swindell says. “I’ve been looking forward to that, it’s just the timing. I don’t want to be blaming it on my career and time, but really that is that, but once it happens I hope to let y’all in on that part of my life too, but right now there’s just not a whole lot to let you in on. Maybe soon.”

Swindell just announced his Reason to Drink … Another Tour, with Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts. His third studio album, All of It, will be released on August 17. Pre-order the record, and find upcoming shows, at ColeSwindell.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/FilmMagic