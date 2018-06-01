Cole Swindell Announces New Album, ‘All of It’

Cole Swindell will release his third studio album, All of It, on Aug. 17. The Georgia native will celebrate the release of his new record with a performance that day on the Today show, as part of their annual Summer Concert Series.

“I have seen so many of my all-time favorite artists and bands perform on the Today Summer Concert Series. It fires me up to see my name in that lineup,” Swindell says in a statement. “To get to release my new album AND perform in the Plaza on Today is pretty amazing. To literally perform outside in the Plaza right in the heart of New York City will be an unbelievable feeling. I cannot wait.”

All of It includes Swindell’s current single, “Break Up in the End,” although he hints fans will get a taste of more of the songs on his new set of tunes this summer.

“I have been so excited about releasing the music for my third album and my fans have been so patient with me while I took the time needed to make it right that I had to give them something,” says Swindell. “They are the ones who got me here to this important third album, and I felt they deserve to be the first ones to get a taste of the new music so we have been quietly releasing a few of the songs every few weeks for them. It has been great to hear what they think of the songs because they are the reason I am still here getting to do this.”

Swindell wrote plenty for All of It, but did not write all of the songs on the record, including his current single, choosing instead to draw on the talents of some of his songwriting friends.

“I’ve lived a little longer now and been through things and been able to record songs that I wish I had written,” he explains. “I’ve learned that it’s OK to have song that isn’t a party song or an up-tempo song. Now that I have people’s attention, I can release songs like ‘You Should be Here’ and ‘Break Up in the End,’ and show people that there’s a different side [of me].

“The people that know me best know that, that’s me,” he continues. “But I know now that the best song wins and that’s just the approach I’ve always tried to take. I feel like we’ve got better songs on this album. Like I said from ‘Ain’t Worth the Whiskey’ to ‘Break Up in the End,’ I think that’s the growth. That kind of song to that kind of song. And you’re just thankful you get the songs you get and the ones you write. And that’s been my approach.”

Swindell is giving fans the opportunity to download “”Somebody’s Been Drinkin’” and “The Ones Who Got Me Here” now, and will release “Reason to Drink” on June 15. He will spend his summer on the road, playing fairs and festivals all over the country. For more information, visit ColeSwindell.com.