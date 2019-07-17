Cole Swindell Admits Reba McEntire Is His Celebrity Crush

Reba McEntire is happily dating Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, but if they happen to break up, Cole Swindell might be willing to take his spot. Swindell recently revealed that he has been an admirer of McEntire for as long as he can remember.

“She was the one country artist that came to my little small town year after year, and not to mention she was one of the biggest things in country music,” Swindell told CMT. “She had the best acts opening for her; just the outfits, her stage presence, she’s an entertainer, and I always think back to those days some of my first concerts were seeing Reba.”

Swindell is back on the market again, after breaking up with his girlfriend, Barbie Blank, earlier this month. The couple made their debut on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, but Swindell never shared many details of their relationship.

“I choose not to really talk about that,” Swindell previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “I know people are interested and some people, they’re all about it. I’d like to keep some part of my life private, but I’m not dating anybody currently.”

Still, the Georgia native does admit he wants to start his own family one day, although he isn’t in a hurry.

“I certainly do want to settle down,” he said. “I’ve said that before; I do want a family and all, but I feel like my career is something I’ve been focused on, and it’s really affected my personal relationships as far as dating and stuff like that, because it’s hard to…I’m busy. It’s hard to trust if you don’t know what anybody’s after, and that’s something I always prayed [about]. Maybe I’ll find somebody if I ever do, I just I won’t have to worry about all that stuff.”

Any new women Swindell will meet will likely be on the road, since he is currently joining Luke Bryan on his Sunset Repeat Tour, and will also join Bryan on this year’s Farm Tour as well.

“It’s been a great five or six years,” the 35-year-old told PopCulture.com, speaking about touring with Bryan. “He’s been a big part of my career — to be back out there, it’s going to be our last hurrah together I think. I’m excited to be on stage with him for sure.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer