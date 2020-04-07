Colbie Caillat, Justin Young of Gone West End Engagement After 10 Years Together

Gone West band members Colbie Caillat and Justin Young announced on Thursday, that they have ended their engagement after 10 years together, sharing the news in a joint statement on both of their Instagram pages. “This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all,” they began. “After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship.”

“We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have,” the message continued. “It will be hard, but oftentimes the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together.”

Young had appeared on Caillat’s Instagram page the day prior, sitting on a porch in a video Caillat posted of the musician and two dogs enjoying the sunshine. On Sunday, Caillat and Young participated in the Uncancelled Music Festival, going live on Instagram together where they performed from what is presumably their home, suggesting that they are quarantining together during the coroanvirus. “Thanks for tuning in errrrrbody!” Young captioned a photo of the pair together after the broadcast. “Lots more wonderful music over here -> @uncancelledmusic … Now who wants to help me put this room back together!”

Caillat and Young became engaged in May 2015 during a vacation to Bermuda to celebrate Caillat’s 30th birthday. A few years ago, the two musicians formed Gone West with bandmates Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves, and the group released its debut EP, Tides, in January 2019. Their debut album, Canyons, is expected to be released in June. Last year, the group told PopCulture.com that while all of its members were in relationships at the time — Joy and Reeves are married — the majority of their record is heartbreak songs.

“We have a lot people around us going through it, and honestly, we all feel like, those are the ones that hit you the hardest emotionally, and that people around the world can relate to and we’ve all related to,” Caillat explained. “So, they feel really good to sing too.”