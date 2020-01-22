Cody Johnson Calls Miranda Lambert ‘So Gracious’ on Wildcard Tour

Prior to the Wildcard Tour, Cody Johnson only met his tour boss, Miranda Lambert, one other time. Now that he gets to spend time on the road with a fellow Texan, Johnson is singing the superstar’s praises, even though the Wildcard Tour just began.

“I’ve only actually met her once before, when we were both playing a festival and we just had a beer and talked,” Johnson told CMT. “But that was it. So [opening] night was great because she has her husband out on tour and I had my wife and my daughters with me, and we had the chance to just sit around and talk like normal people. She is so gracious.”

Johnson had already been selling out large arenas in the Lone Star State and beyond, which is why he felt more than ready to take on audiences as large as Lambert’s, even if it actually means less work for him.

“It’s like a day off, to be honest,” Johnson acknowledged. “It’s an hour set. I’ve been playing shows for more than 13 years, and after an hour I’m usually just getting started. Some nights I play for two hours if I want to. Just getting creative and making stuff up as I go along. But when you’re opening, if you tell me I have 50 minutes, I want to be walking off the stage after 49 minutes. You’re there to do what you’re hired to do and then get the hell out of the way.”

With both of their connections to Texas, where Johnson still calls home, Johnson can already see how their fans cross over, even if he might also serve as eye candy for the women in her crowd.

“I think because we’re both from East Texas, it’s easy to listen to her music and my music,” Johnson said. “She has a lot more females at the show than I do at mine, and I’ve noticed there is a big age difference, too. And that’s great, because those are people I don’t get to play in front of enough. At one point in her show, Miranda said to the crowd, ‘All you girls out there, by the way, you’re welcome for having Cody Johnson on tour with us.’”

The Wildcard Tour continues with stops in Little Rock and Nashville this weekend. All of the upcoming shows can be found on Johnson’s website.

