CMT Music Awards Announce Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and More to Perform

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are among the latest artists announced to take the stage during the 2018 CMT Music Awards, along with the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay and hosts Little Big Town. Dierks Bentley will also perform with the Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker will perform with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

The newly-announced performers join an all-star cast of artists who previously revealed they would perform during the live broadcast, including Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt, among others.

Underwood and Florida Georgia Line lead the pack the nominees with four nods each. Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Alaina follow with three nominations each. Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Shelton and Carly Pearce are among the artists who received double nominations.

Russell Dickerson received his first-ever CMT Music Award nod, for “Yours,” the powerful video his wife, Kailey, which cost only gas, filmed from the back of their SUV.

“This is such a huge nomination because this is more than just a video for us,” Dickerson says. “This is a story of endless perseverance and making ‘it’ happen on your own. My wife shot, directed and edited this video when I had no label, no budget, nothing. This music video was the jump start of my career. Gotta give God all the credit for the lightning storm though!”

Carly Pearce also received her first two CMT Music Awards nods, for Breakthrough Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, both for “Every Little Thing.”

OH MY GOSH!!!! I am nominated for not one but TWO @CMT MUSIC AWARDS!!!!!! “Breakthrough Video of the Year” & “Female Video of the Year”– go to https://t.co/Jsd7VRSN0n to vote NOW!!!!! #cmt pic.twitter.com/2w8zCCOZmc — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) May 8, 2018

This year’s nominations make history as pop acts Bebe Rexha and Justin Timberlake received their first CMT Music Award nomination, with Rexha scoring nods for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line and Timberlake for “Say Something” with Chris Stapleton.

More performers are expected to be announced later this week. See a full list of nominations here, and vote for your favorite artist at CMT.com through June 4.The CMT Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville,and will air on CMT at 8:00 PM ET. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

