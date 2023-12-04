CMT 2023 Christmas Specials Revealed

CMT is helping country music fans get into the holiday spirit. Beginning this month, the country music-devoted channel is decking the halls and spreading the yuletide cheer with a special lineup of Christmas specials for the 2023 season featuring country music stars like Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer, and more.

The holiday season arrives at CMT on Wednesday, Dec. 6 when CMT when a special Christmas edition of the channel's CMT Campfire Sessions program airs at 9 p.m. ET. The holiday special of the fan-favorite fireside series will feature four of CMT's Next Women of Country – Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block, and Tenille Townes. The four singers will "gather around the campfire and share their Christmas traditions, what's on their Christmas lists and perform a mix of traditional carols and original Christmas songs."

(Photo: CMT)

Elsewhere on CMT's holiday slate is two Christmas specials featuring Cody Johnson. The first of those specials, CMT Presents: A Cody Johnson Christmas, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast will see the singer and his family invite viewers into their family traditions as they share their favorite holiday memories. Johnson will also perform performs an assortment of timeless Christmas songs. CMT shared news of the special on Instagram, where fans expressed their excitement, one person writing, "I can't wait!" Somebody else said, "this will be good to watch!"

A little more than a week later, Johnson will be joined by Jon Pardi for the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Christmas Special. Set to air on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9 a.m. ET, CMT's flagship weekend show will get a little festive as Johnson and Pardi "share their favorite Christmas traditions, details on new music and hilarious holiday stories." Meanwhile, Brenda Lee will talk about her brand-new music video for a holiday classic. The program will also play fans' favorite country Christmas songs.

(Photo: CMT)

The back-to-back Christmas specials for Johnson will come on the heels of the release of his newest studio album, Leather. Released on Nov. 3, the 12-track album marks Johnson's third album since 2019, the previous two being Ain't Nothin To It and Human: The Double Album. Fans can catch Johnson and other country music stars throughout CMT's 2023 Christmas lineup, which kicks off on Dec. 6. For more information, visit CMT.com.