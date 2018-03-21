2018 CMA Fest Lineup Announced

The 2018 CMA Fest lineup is officially here, and some of country music’s biggest names are back to rock Nashville this summer during the annual four-day event in Music City.

Carrie Underwood will return to the stage at Nissan Stadium, which could indicate a new album from the singer on the way this year. Joining her on the main stage, whose shows take place at night, will be artists including Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Lee Ann Womack, Kane Brown, Dierks Bently and more.

Special guests include Lauren Alaina and Bebe Rexha, so fans can count on seeing Alaina duet with Brown on their hit “What Ifs,” while Rexha will hit the stage with Florida Georgia Line to perform their smash collaboration, “Meant to Be.”

The festival also features a Riverfront Stage, with this year’s crop of artists including names like Alaina, Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Davis and LANCO. The Breakout Stage is a place for up and coming artists to show off their talent, with Trent Harmon, Brooke Eden, Jillian Jacqueline, Ashley McBryde and more securing their spot as well.

There’s also a Forever Country Stage, which will feature acts who saw major success in the ’90s including Joe Diffie, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, Little Texas and others.

Several other stages will be located downtown Nashville throughout the festival, with those artists to be announced at a later date.

CMA Fest will take place in Nashville from June 7-10, 2018. Proceeds will benefit music education through CMA Foundation.

See the full lineup below.

