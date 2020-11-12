CMA Awards Viewers Weigh in on Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker's Hosting Skills

At the 2020 CMA Awards, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker carry on the country music industry's tradition of having musicians serve as hosts. McEntire, 65, and Rucker, 54, are a new team-up for the broadcast, which has seen artists like Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host in the past. However, McEntire did co-host the event in 2019, appearing alongside Underwood and Dolly Parton.

McEntire also has plenty of experience as a multiple-time co-host Academy of Country Music Awards, but this will be new ground for Rucker. The "Wagon Wheel" and "If I Told You" singer has never helmed a broadcast like this one, despite being a highly visible figure as both a solo country artist and the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish. Despite Rucker's unfamiliar role, he and McEntire are both beloved, meaning their pairing was highly anticipated. Scroll through to see what fans thought of the duo's emcee skills.