CMA Awards Viewers Weigh in on Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker's Hosting Skills
At the 2020 CMA Awards, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker carry on the country music industry's tradition of having musicians serve as hosts. McEntire, 65, and Rucker, 54, are a new team-up for the broadcast, which has seen artists like Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host in the past. However, McEntire did co-host the event in 2019, appearing alongside Underwood and Dolly Parton.
McEntire also has plenty of experience as a multiple-time co-host Academy of Country Music Awards, but this will be new ground for Rucker. The "Wagon Wheel" and "If I Told You" singer has never helmed a broadcast like this one, despite being a highly visible figure as both a solo country artist and the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish. Despite Rucker's unfamiliar role, he and McEntire are both beloved, meaning their pairing was highly anticipated. Scroll through to see what fans thought of the duo's emcee skills.
One fan wrote, "@Reba and @dariusrucker so glad to see you even if it has to be on my big screen!" A second added, "Dude @dariusrucker and @reba bringing some class to the @CountryMusic awards stage. They both look awesome!"
I’m enjoying so much laughter from both @reba and @dariusrucker at the #CMAawards tonight!
They really cranking me up right now... 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YK55LCLB2A— Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) November 12, 2020
A third admirer wrote, "Reba McEntire never ages!! She looks amazing!!!" Meanwhile, a fourth viewer added, "Just have @dariusrucker laugh for the next 3 hours and I'll have such a pleasant night."
Unfortunately, the reception wasn't all positive. As one critical viewer wrote, "Reba and Darius are cringy together."
Another person wished Underwood and Paisley were hosting, writing "I love Reba and Darius, but can't say that I don't miss Carrie and Brad."
Another person wrote, "Darius and Reba is just not doing it for me can I have Carrie and brad back?"More generally, another Twitter user was not impressed with their joint monologue, adding, "love Reba and @dariusrucker but that was the worst opening dialogue ever."
Others were surprised that producers recruited Rucker for the gig. As one Twitter user wrote, "Darius Rucker does not strike me as the hosting type. I'm surprised they chose him for this."
Your #CMAawards hosts @Reba McEntire and @DariusRucker have arrived! pic.twitter.com/Cy5s7H5UZc— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Despite all of this blowback, most people seemed overall pleased with the pairing. As one person wrote, "Honestly big props to Reba and Darius. No way it's easy presenting in front of that few people."