CMA Rescinds Ban on Las Vegas, Politics Questions at CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has rescinded a previous ban on controversial topics at the upcoming CMA Awards after the ruling was met with instant controversy from artists and fans alike.

“CMA apologizes for the recently distributed restrictions in the CMA Awards media guidelines, which have since been lifted,” the organization said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate Country Music.”

On Thursday, the CMA had released media guidelines for the show stating that any journalist who asked an artist about topics including the recent Las Vegas shooting, guns or politics would be ejected from the event.

An email to journalists read, “In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like.”

A closing line added that “everything in the Media Guidelines is subject to change.”

After the guidelines were initially revealed, several stars tweeted their disapproval, including the show’s co-host Brad Paisley, Maren Morris, Cam and Ryan Hurd.

I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3…2….1….. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 3, 2017

Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let’s keep it that way. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 3, 2017

THANK YOU, @BradPaisley – this is embarrassing and has been taken way too far. You can encourage respect without silencing people, #CMA https://t.co/58pBDV6LLm — Cam (@camcountry) November 3, 2017

The CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Nov. 8.

