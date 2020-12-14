Chris Young Tributes Charley Pride With Opry Performance of 'Kiss an Angel Good Mornin''

Charley Pride died on Saturday at age 86 due to complications from COVID-19, and Chris Young paid tribute to the late country music legend later that night during his performance at the Grand Ole Opry. During his set, Young performed Pride's hit "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'," beginning at around the 126:56 mark in the video above.

"Sadly, today we learned of the passing of a true country icon, Mr. Charley Pride," Young told the crowd ahead of his performance. "Country music has truly lost a legend and we’d like to honor him with one of his songs tonight." Photos of Pride appeared on the screen behind Young as he sang the song, which was written by Ben Peters. Pride released "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" in 1971 as the first single from his album Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs. "We’re gonna miss you, Charley," Young said as the song ended.

"We lost a member of the greatest family in country music tonight...from the circle to heaven - this one is for you Charley," he shared on Instagram after the performance. Earlier on Saturday, Young posted a photo of Pride and wrote, "I had the honor of meeting Charley Pride several times over the years... absolutely gutted to hear of his passing #RIP."

Pride died one month after performing "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Charley Pride passed away this morning, Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from COVID-19 at age 86," his family shared in a post on Facebook on Saturday. "He was admitted to the hospital in late November with COVID-19 type symptoms and despite the incredible efforts, skill and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus. Charley felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world. And he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously."

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center or The Food Bank.

Pride was a trailblazing artist who broke down innumerable barriers in country music, becoming the genre's first Black superstar. He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1971 and Male Vocalist of the Year in 1971 and 1972, becoming the first Black man to host the annual event when he did so alongside Glen Campbell in 1975. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy and was given the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's CMAs.