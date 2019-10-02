Chris Young Remembers Second Anniversary of Tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting

Chris Young is honoring the victims who lost their lives on the second anniversary of the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival. Young was not scheduled to perform, but attended the event to see some of his friends who were scheduled to appear, and was in attendance when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

“This day will always be hard for me…” Young wrote on social media. “Remembering everyone that lost their lives on this date at Route 91. Scariest night of my life. Hug your friends and loved ones today guys.”

Young sent out several tweets while taking cover at the festival when bullets started flying. His first said simply, “I love you guys.” After a few more tweets, as the news was still coming out, Young posted, “I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive,” wrote the singer. “As are many others … and so many people are gone … this is heartbreaking.”

Young was understandably terrified, but hit the concert stage only a few days later, as much for himself as his fans.

“A concert is supposed to be a safe space for people, and it’s supposed to be something to let them have a good time and forget maybe about the world for a little while,” Young told The Boot. “I don’t want to get ever to a point where anybody would be able to take that away from anyone.”

Young honored the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in his latest video for “Drowning.” In the video, Young performs the song, written about the loss of his own close friend, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking his first headlining show in Las Vegas since the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Fans were asked to light up their phones while he sang, in memory of those who lost their lives, and those who were injured in the mass shooting.

“I’ve been so amazed at the reaction to this song,” shared Young. “I wrote it with two friends as a moment of healing and had no idea it would touch so many people before it was even chosen as a single. The video, combining so many personal moments alongside a live performance, totally embodies that and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Drowning” is on Young’s upcoming, still-untitled new album. A release date has yet to be announced. Download the single on iTunes.

