Chris Young Reflects on ‘Insane’ Year on Losing Sleep World Tour

Chris Young spent much of 2018 selling out large venues all over the country, on his Losing Sleep World Tour. Although Young has felt the rise of his star power of the years, even he admits the trek is exceeding his expectations.

“It’s incredible,” Young gushed to PopCulture.com. “You can’t really say a whole lot more than that. I don’t think I’m ever going to get used to that feeling, but I’ll never get tired of it. I know that, 100 percent. The shows have been insane this year. We were just hoping to do some good numbers, and the number of people who have come out to this tour, no matter who’s been on it. There were so many insanely talented artists.”

“Right now we’ve got Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans,” he continued. “Before that, we’ve had LANCO, we had Kane Brown on it for a big part of the year. It’s just been wild. And a huge thank you to anybody who’s seen the show. Thank you very much.”

Young also just celebrated his 11th No. 1 hit with “Hangin’ On,” the second single from his 2017 Losing Sleep album. After years of hard work, the 33-year-old admits he has a hard time believing how far he has come.

“It’s surreal some days,” conceded Young. “It’s one of those things that I’ve been lucky enough to have been around for almost 13 years. In May, I think it will be 13 years on RCA. There’s so many honors and so many things … that have really led up to these shows, and seeing these sold-out arenas, that it’s just so special. You want to take all of it in, as much of it in as you possibly can.”

Young has also made a few famous friends along the way, including Charlie Daniels, who recently acknowledged Young in our exclusive interview with the country music icon.

“I’ve been so incredibly grateful for, and lucky, to have made friends with a lot of people that I’m fans of. Charlie is one of those people that has been so kind and gracious to me as an artist. Garth [Brooks] has said stuff to me in the press before. Brad Paisley, who I grew up listening to all of his music, has taken me on tour. He’s been a friend. It’s pretty wild. Charlie especially, our love for the military, and support for the military. I’ve got a lot of military in my family, in my family history. My grandfather was in the military,” Young said.

“It’s so wonderful to have that connection with him, and really somebody who is such a huge, huge artist, and in the Hall of Fame,” he added. “For him to even acknowledge me as an artist is such an awesome thing.”

Find a list of the remaining shows on Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond