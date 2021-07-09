✖

Chris Young is ready for a good time with his new song "One of Them Nights," which he released on Friday, July 9. The song was written by Young with Chris DeStefano and Rhett Akins and is a rowdy ode to a Friday night party out in the country.

"It feels like one of them nights / It's finally Friday, gonna get right / Hayfield looking like a runway / Blowing the speakers on some country," Young sings during the song's chorus. "And you know what I'm talking 'bout y'all / No closing time, don't need a last call / The man in moon's gonna leave on the lights / Drop it into 4-wheel, feels like one of them nights."

After the song's release, Young took a friendly jab at his critics with an Instagram note post that read, "I really just want to say thank you for everyone saying great things. I see you, and I know it's hard to be kind for no reason, so it doesn't go unnoticed when you decide to like my music or my dumb jokes." In his caption, he added, "I guess it’s just 'One Of Them Nights' for the trolls."

"One of Them Nights" will appear on Young's upcoming album Famous Friends, named after his collaboration with Kane Brown, which recently went to No. 1. The achievement gave Young his 12th chart-topper at country radio, and he thanked fans in an Instagram post he shared after the song hit the top spot.

"Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling," Young wrote, recalling that his career started with three singles that peaked at No. 37, No. 52 and No. 37 again. "If you had asked me if I ever thought I’d be celebrating my 12th number one… just wow… no words," he continued. "@kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother!" The 36-year-old went on to thank "anyone reading this," his co-writers Corey Crowder and Cary Barlowe and "all of Country Radio for sending this one to the top!!!"

Famous Friends the album will be released on Aug. 6 and features 14 songs, 13 of which Young co-wrote. Several of Young's other famous friends will also appear on the project including Lauren Alaina, who guests on "Town Ain't Big Enough," and Mitchell Tenpenny, who joins Young on "At the End of a Bar." Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney also sings harmony on "Town Ain't Big Enough."