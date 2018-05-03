Chris Stapleton Earns New Metal For His Music

Chris Stapleton is getting into some heavy metal. Stapleton’s GRAMMY-nominated From a Room, Volume 1 has been certified platinum, while his breakthrough 2015 Traveller just earned triple platinum status, and From a Room: Volume 2 was certified gold.

The father of four (including newborn twin boys) learned early on that making an album is not something to take lightly.

“We’re all incredibly fortunate that out on the road that the people who come out to the shows dig that deep,” Stapleton says of the success of his records. “It sure is a powerful thing when you can pull out an album cut and have everybody sing along and have somebody be excited about it or watch that be somebody’s song they were hoping you were going to play that night.

“I care about the album, quite a bit, and I kind of learned that from Tom Petty,” he continued. “He made my favorite record of all time, which was Wild Flowers, and that album really made me appreciate the album, top to bottom. I try to think about that record a lot when I’m making records, and that’s the way I feel about albums. I want them to be good, top to bottom.”

The reigning ACM and CMA Male Vocalist of the Year is still trying to absorb how much fans have gravitated towards his music over the last few years.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” says Stapleton. “I don’t completely understand it all the time, but I’ll take it, and enjoy it, and keep on playing music.”

Stapleton just released “Millionaire,” the first single from From a Room: Volume 2.

“I love that song,” Stapleton says.. “I would always sit around the house playing that song to myself on guitar. It’s fun to play. It’s fun to sing. It’s a great melody. It’s great lyrics. It’s great everything. To me, that’s a great song, and I just loved it so it was time to do it.”

Stapleton is spending a little bit of time at home with his new sons before he heads out on his All-American Road Show Tour in June, joined by Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. He will also play the nightly concert at Nissan Stadium on June 9. Dates can be found on his website.

