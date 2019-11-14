Chris Lane Opens up About ‘Surprises’ in Married Life to ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell (Exclusive)

Chris Lane married The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell in a surprise ceremony last month, only four months after he proposed. The couple moved in together earlier this year, when Bushnell moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to be closer to Lane, but even after tying the knot, the two haven’t been able to spend as much time together as they would like, at least not at home.

“I think there’s been a lot of surprises along the way for her,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “She’s never been involved in this world, and as an artist you’re constantly gone, gone, gone, gone. Sometimes your wife can go with you. But it’s really hard, especially if they don’t necessarily love being away from home. It’s an interesting lifestyle, at the end of the day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, Bushnell has been nothing but supportive of Lane, something he definitely isn’t taking for granted.

“We knew each other really well,” Lane explained. “I feel like we had the chance to do that, obviously, and a short engagement and all that, but it’s been really good and she understands at this point what I have to do for my career. And I’m very thankful for that because finding someone who’s understanding is hard to do sometimes.”

Lane proposed to Bushnell using a song he wrote, called “Big, Big Plans,” never intending for it to become a single – but his fans had a different idea.

“I least expected that to happen, because I had no intention of releasing this song outside of just giving it to her,” Lane admitted. “I wrote it specifically for her in that moment and wanted to use it to propose, and then it turned into my next single because fans were asking for it. Then I started playing it live at the shows and people were screaming, and now we’re like, ‘Maybe it should be a single.’ The fans chose my last one [‘I Don’t Know About You’] and it was No. 1, so hopefully the same recipe will happen this time.”

Lane still has a few more weeks on his Big, Big Plans Tour, where thankfully he isn’t apart from Bushnell all of the time.

“We haven’t had time to kind of sit back and enjoy it just yet ’cause I’ve been out on the road,” said Lane, “but what I’m thankful for is that she can come out on the road and we don’t have to spend so much time apart.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer