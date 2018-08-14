Chris Lane Announces Headlining Laps Around the Sun Tour

Chris Lane is heading out on his own Laps Around the Sun Tour. The 33-year-old will kick off his tour on October 12, with Mason Ramsey and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett serving as his opening acts.

“I’m blown away by the response to my new album,” shares Lane of Laps Around the Sun. “Performing live and interacting with fans is one of my favorite parts of what I do, and hearing people sing along is such a cool feeling. I can’t wait to hit the road and play these songs every night. See y’all this fall!”

Laps Around the Sun, released in July, was Lane’s way to embrace the fun feeling of summer all year long.

“My idea was just to capture the summertime feeling, out on the beach, out on the lake, summer cookouts, whatever it is, and just put people in that kind of atmosphere and that mindset,” Lane tells PopCulture.com. “For me, the reason that I wanted that is because that’s my happy place, and that’s where I want to be on any off day that I get. I think a lot of people relate to that, and love that, especially going on vacation and whatnot. I just wanted to create a good summertime record, and that was my ultimate goal in the end.”

Lane’s current single, “Take Back Home Girl,” features pop star Tori Kelly on the track.

“I had the song,” Lane recalls. “It wasn’t a duet or anything like that, but we decided we wanted to put some female parts on it, and I knew it was going to be a single. My label asked who a dream collaboration would be. I said Tori Kelly, not realizing in that moment that it would end up actually happening. We sent her the song, she loved it, said she’d love to be a part of it, and I’m very thankful for that, very blessed that she jumped on the song, because I feel like it took it to the next level. So far, it’s been the biggest song of my career.”

See a list of all of Lane’s Laps Around the Sun Tour dates below. Find more information by visiting Lane’s website.

October 12 – Gulf Breeze, FL @ Flounder’s Pensacola Beach

October 13 – Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 19 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

October 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon*

October 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 27 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

October 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

November 2 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

November 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

November 9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

November 15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

November 17 – Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo

November 24 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose*

November 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

December 1 – Lakeland, FL @ Wild Greg’s Saloon*

December 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

December 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

December 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

* Without Mason Ramsey

