Chris Lane Announces Headlining Laps Around the Sun Tour

Chris Lane is heading out on his own Laps Around the Sun Tour. The 33-year-old will kick off his tour on October 12, with Mason Ramsey and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett serving as his opening acts.
“I’m blown away by the response to my new album,” shares Lane of Laps Around the Sun. “Performing live and interacting with fans is one of my favorite parts of what I do, and hearing people sing along is such a cool feeling. I can’t wait to hit the road and play these songs every night. See y’all this fall!”
Laps Around the Sun, released in July, was Lane’s way to embrace the fun feeling of summer all year long.
“My idea was just to capture the summertime feeling, out on the beach, out on the lake, summer cookouts, whatever it is, and just put people in that kind of atmosphere and that mindset,” Lane tells PopCulture.com. “For me, the reason that I wanted that is because that’s my happy place, and that’s where I want to be on any off day that I get. I think a lot of people relate to that, and love that, especially going on vacation and whatnot. I just wanted to create a good summertime record, and that was my ultimate goal in the end.”
Lane’s current single, “Take Back Home Girl,” features pop star Tori Kelly on the track.
“I had the song,” Lane recalls. “It wasn’t a duet or anything like that, but we decided we wanted to put some female parts on it, and I knew it was going to be a single. My label asked who a dream collaboration would be. I said Tori Kelly, not realizing in that moment that it would end up actually happening. We sent her the song, she loved it, said she’d love to be a part of it, and I’m very thankful for that, very blessed that she jumped on the song, because I feel like it took it to the next level. So far, it’s been the biggest song of my career.”
See a list of all of Lane’s Laps Around the Sun Tour dates below. Find more information by visiting Lane’s website.
October 12 – Gulf Breeze, FL @ Flounder’s Pensacola Beach
October 13 – Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah
October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
October 19 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live
October 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon*
October 25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
October 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
October 27 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
November 2 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2
November 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
November 9 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
November 15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
November 17 – Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo
November 24 – Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose*
November 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
December 1 – Lakeland, FL @ Wild Greg’s Saloon*
December 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
December 13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
December 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
* Without Mason Ramsey
