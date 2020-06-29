Chase Rice Under Fire for Packed Tennessee Concert With No Masks, Social Distancing Amid Spiking Coronavirus Cases

Chase Rice has angered quite a few people after holding a concert in Tennessee that featured attendees not wearing masks while many states across the country see dramatic spikes in coronavirus cases. The event in question, which was held on Saturday, was shared online by Rice with multiple videos coming out and the caption, "We back," on his Instagram post.

With COVID-19 cases reaching record highs in places like Florida, California and Arizona, those in the country music industry expressed their frustration with Rice's decision to host an event of that nature with all that's going on. Leading the charge in the backlash was Kelsei Ballerini, who wrote in a tweet, "Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk." Social media than flooded with music fans sharing their disappointment in the "Lonely If You Are" singer for following through with a concert that didn't follow any of the safety guidelines.

Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/wB47u1EaFd — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 28, 2020

Rice, though, wasn't the only country singer to find himself under fire. Chris Janson also held a concert at an Idaho festival, but the video he shared has since been deleted. In that case, it was unclear whether or not concer-goers were wearing masks or not.

Here is a look at some of the most notable comments directed at Rice in the aftermath of his Saturday concert.