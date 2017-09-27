Charlie Daniels Slams NFL Protestors in Heated Rant

Charlie Daniels is speaking out about the NFL protests and it’s clear that he does not side with the players choosing to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

The “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer joined the Big D & Bubba radio show to address the controversial topic.

“You take a bunch of guys who make…a million dollars a year that can’t find something good about this country to celebrate when they’re playing the National Anthem? I don’t understand it,” Daniels says.

“People say they have a right to do it, I know they have a right to do it. They also got a right to do a lot of things they never would dream of doing.”

The 80-year-old musician is a season ticket holder for the Tennessee Titans. Before Sunday’s game, the team chose to protest by remaining in the locker room. Daniels says that he won’t “stand by” this behavior.

“I love the Titans, but I love America more, and I will not stand by and see America insulted and belittled,” he said.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is of the opinion that the NFL will intervene if the National Anthem protests cause a drop in revenue.

“It’s all about the money,” he said. “As soon as it starts hitting their bottom line in a big enough way you’ll see a big change. You’ll see a policy change. You’ll see something done about this.”

