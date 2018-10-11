Charlie Daniels Announces New Book, ‘Let’s All Make the Days Count’

Charlie Daniels is releasing a new book! The Country Music Hall of Fame member announced Let’s All Make the Day Count: The Everyday Wisdom of Charlie Daniels, will be released on Nov. 6 on Thomas Nelson.

“I have leaned heavily on my personal journey and the times I’ve knocked my head against various walls through the years while learning life’s lessons,” Daniels said in a statement. “I’ve excerpted segments of my highest and lowest times, my most devastating defeats and most rewarding victories, and how I’ve come to truly value making the day count, every single day.”

The book is inspired by Daniels’ tweets which include the phrase, “Let’s all make the day count,” and includes 100 inspirational readings on recovering after loss, standing your ground, success and much more. Each reading also includes a Bible verse.

This isn’t Daniels’ first book. The 81-year-old released his memoir, Never Look at the Empty Seats, in 2017.

Daniels will also release a new album, Beau Weevils – Songs in the Key of E, on Oct. 26.

“Beau Weevils – Songs in the Key of E is the culmination of a long held desire of [producer] James Stroud and myself to do a project together,” Daniels said. “We had worked together, with James in the capacity of producer, which had resulted in some of our most successful albums for The Charlie Daniels Band, but James is one of the finest and most soulful drummers in the business and I figured we could get together, musician to musician, and come up with something special. We just needed a vehicle in the form of songs that would fit the bill.”

A companion CD for the book, Let’s All Make the Day Count, will be released on Nov. 2 exclusively at Walmart. See a track list below.

Pre-order of Let’s All Make the Day Count: The Everyday Wisdom of Charlie Daniels is available at ThomasNelson.com.

Let’s All Make the Day Count track list:

1. Southern Boy

2. In America

3. The Legend of Wooley Swamp

4. God Save Us All from Religion

5. My Beautiful America

6. Let’s All Make the Day Count

7. The Devil Went Down to Georgia

8. Night Hawk

9. How Great Thou Art

10. Heaven Can Be Anywhere

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Lamparski