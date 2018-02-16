Carrie Underwood Finds It ‘Impossible’ to Pick Her Favorite Olympian

Carrie Underwood already revealed she is a fan of the Olympics. The Oklahoma native, who helped pen the song, “The Champion,” used during NBC’s coverage of the event, says she is also a fan of all the athletes who have the drive and skill to make it all the way to the ultimate sporting evet.

“I think it’s absolutely impossible to pick one Olympic champion that’s a great role model, because I think in so many ways they all are,” shares Underwood. “I mean, they’re representing our country. They work so hard for so long and they’re representing us. I think that the definition of a role model is the determination and the drive and laying it all on the line and giving it everything they got.”

Underwood first shot to fame in Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, and has since built one of the most successful careers in country music, of all time. Still, Underwood insists those who compete in the Olympics experience something she could never fathom.

“I couldn’t imagine the pressure that they’re under,” she says. “There are so many incredible athletes that just handle everything with grace and humility. I think no matter where you’re from or what you’re into, you can watch the Olympics and just find someone to cheer for and be proud that they are the ones out there that are representing us.”

Underwood not only doesn’t have a favorite athlete, but she also has a hard time narrowing down a favorite sport. The singer maintains she is a fan of all of them, although one competition might narrowly beat out the others.

“It is really hard to pick one Olympic sport that I love to watch and is my favorite because there’s always something going on, and it’s always just kind of nice to tune in and see how we’re doing as a country,” Underwood acknowledges. “Growing up, I always loved figure skating. I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic. I mean, I remember dancing around our living room pretending I was an ice skater, even though I’d never been on the ice before.”

Underwood, married to professional hockey player Mike Fisher, adds that she also likes to watch her husband’s sport.

“I’m glad it’s something I’ve gotten into,” she adds, “and I’m glad that I get to watch even more hockey during the Olympics.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics, held in Pyeonchang, South Korea, will run through Feb. 25.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Carrie Underwood