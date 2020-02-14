Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Calls Maddie & Tae’s Madison Marlow His Valentine

He might be only 4 years old, but Carrie Underwood‘s son, Isaiah, is already smitten with someone –- and it isn’t his mother! Underwood shared on social media a humorous exchange she had with her firstborn, where she asked a question and got an unexpected, yet humorous, answer.

This morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine is, fully expecting that he would enthusiastically say, “You are, Mommy!” Instead, he said “Maddie.” Yes, @MaddieMarlow is, apparently, his Valentine. 😩 #HappyValentinesDay people! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Isaiah has been open about his love for the newly-married singer, after getting to know both Marlow and her duo partner, Taylor Dye, when they served as the opening act, along with Runaway June, for his mother’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour.

“He definitely was very enamored with Maddie from the get-go,” Underwood revealed on The Ty Bentli Show. “He would watch her and want to be around her. But all of the ladies … I’d say Maddie was first, which is just super interesting to see. I’m like, ‘Oh, you like blondes?’”

In fact, Isaiah preferred watching Maddie & Tae‘s performance to Underwood’s!

“He’d be like, ‘I wanna go watch Maddie, Maddie & Tae,’” Underwood recounted. “He’d want to go watch their show, and then he’d watch me sing two songs and be like, ‘I’m good.’”

Isaiah has kept his mother laughing this entire week. Earlier, the wife of Mike Fisher posted a questionnaire Isaiah filled out at his preschool, where he claimed Underwood was 70 years old, and her job was to do laundry!

“Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” Underwood captioned the photo she posted on Instagram.

Isaiah might have Underwood’s age and occupation wrong, but he does get one thing right: the way he dotes on his little brother, Jacob.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” Underwood boasted to PEOPLE. “And he’s good at [helping] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

