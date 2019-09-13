Carrie Underwood Shows off Stunning Photos From Cry Pretty Tour 360 Staples Center Show

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 performed in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Sept. 12, with the singer showing off some stunning photos from the unforgettable evening. In the images, which Underwood shared on social media, the American Idol alum can be seen playing guitar and seemingly belting out her songs from stage.

“Los Angeles…all I can say is ‘Thank you!’” Underwood posted. “What an incredible crowd! What an amazing night! [heart emojis]” alongside hashtags for the venue, Staples Center and her tour.

Maddie & Tae, who along with Runaway June is serving as the opening acts on the Cry Pretty Tour 360, also shared their experience on social media, showing both Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye enjoying a glass of champagne following their set.

“Cheers to doing what i love with my best friend AND PLAYING [Staples Center] FOR THE FIRST TIME WHAT!! AAHHHH!” the duo captioned their photo.

Underwood took a hiatus from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 over the summer, before resuming the second leg on Sept. 10. The 36-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of her behind the scenes on the road, before launching into one of her biggest hits, “Cry Pretty.”

“I still think this is hands down the coolest part of the show,” someone who works behind the scenes posted of Underwood getting ready to take the stage. “To do this every night and NOT just pretape it. Lead into CP doing your own damn makeup, then come up on stage and kill it. You’re a badass, [Carrie Underwood].”

Underwood retweeted the kind words, adding, “Why not add do-it-yourself glitter tears to a quick change?”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 continues over the next few days with shows in Utah, Colorado and Kansas. She will also head to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, where she will host the CMA Awards, and is also nominated for three trophies, including the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. Find a list of all of Underwood’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

