Carrie Underwood Shares Son Jacob's Current Favorite Word

Carrie Underwood's younger son, Jacob, is 2 years old, and has a vocabulary that's expanding every day, according to his mom. During a recent Instagram Live, Underwood shared an update on her kids with fans, telling viewers that Jacob and his older brother, 6-year-old Isaiah, are "growing so much."

She added that "Every single day Jake knows more words" and has a particular favorite saying at the moment. "One of his favorite things to say is, 'Sure,'" the Grammy winner explained, imitating her son's offhanded way of saying the word. "So you'll ask if he wants something and he'll say, 'Sure.' Or I'll be like, 'Are you done with dinner?' 'Sure.' It's cute. It's cuter when he does it."

Underwood shares her sons with husband Mike Fisher, who celebrated Jacob's birthday in January with a photo of his son wearing Batman pajamas, sunglasses and hockey skates. "Happy 2nd birthday Jacob! You’ve brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years!" his caption read. "Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!"

Underwood posted a photo of baby Jacob in the hospital and wrote, "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!"

Isaiah turned 6 years old in March, and his mom gave her followers a look at his colorful Power Rangers cake, as well as a sweet snap of the two sharing a hug. "Today, we celebrate Isaiah...because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!" Underwood wrote. "You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!"