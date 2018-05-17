Carrie Underwood Shares Photo From ‘Happy Place’ in Napa Valley

Carrie Underwood is taking some time to relax with her husband Mike Fisher now that the Nashville Predators are out of the NHL playoffs.

The American Idol alum posted a series of photos from the couple’s recent vacation to Napa Valley, California, where they clearly enjoyed some of the regions’ famous vineyards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Napa Valley, you are my happy place! Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by [Chef Chiarello] and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…” she wrote alongside the photos, adding the hashtags, Napa Valley, wine time, and the phrase, “I Married Up.”

Underwood and her husband have had a tough couple of months after an accident on the stairs outside of their Nashville home left her with a facial injury that required upwards of 40 stitches.

The songstress was out of the spotlight for a while during her recovery, but has returned to her role as a country superstar with a new hit, “Cry Pretty.”

The song, which Underwood previously revealed that she wrote with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose (who together make up the Love Junkies), is part of a new album that features Underwood as a co-producer.

“Hillary came in with the title and a few lines and we all just loved it,” Underwood said in a press release. “I mean we’re all women in different places in our lives and kind of have all lived different lives and from different places, but we all love music and we all love sharing our heart in our music. Off we went.

“I left that day so excited and feeling so good about and couldn’t wait to get my hands on it, as an artist and also as a producer,” she continues. “So, it’s come a long way since the day we wrote it, but it’s something I’m very proud of.”

She continued: “The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood says. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Carrie Underwood